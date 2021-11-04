Times Square’s Show Globes Are Now Providing Magical Memories In New York City

Let it show, instead of let it snow, in New York City this Christmas season. The popular Broadway snow globes have returned to Times Square.

Stunning Photos Of Powerful Northern Lights In The Adirondacks A solar storm hit Earth and brought with it a spectacular light show visible as far south as New York. In the Adirondacks, one photographer captured all of the magic.

Meet Patrick Bly. He's the man responsible for these amazing photos of the Northern Lights in the Adirondacks.



28 Breathtaking Aerial Fall Photos From Just Outside Of Binghamton All across New York state, beautiful fall photos are pouring in. One photographer just outside of Binghamton captured some incredible magic in the air.

Meet Dave Foland. Dave was in Vestal New York, just outside of Binghamton, when his drone took to the sky to capture these incredible photos. While you're scrolling through those photos, we'll try to give you some fun fall facts.



Head down to Times Square in New York City for the 2021 Show Globes. They are currently on display in Times Square now through December 26th. You'll find them on the Broadway Plaza between 45th and 46th Streets. Each show globe displays a scene from the featured musical for you to “admire the imagination and talent that give life to every show up close” shared Times Square.

These larger-than-life snow globe scenes, inspired by some of Broadway's most-loved musicals, The four Show Globes are inspired by the designs of Ain’t Too Proud – The Life and Times of The Temptations, Dear Evan Hansen, The Lion King, and Wicked."

The Show Globe project debuted for the first time by the Theater District back in 2019, and took a break during the 2020 Christmas season. It is free to go visit the globes on display. You can share photos with the tag #ShowGlobes.

If you're enjoying the snow globes, you should climb out on a skyscraper in New York City. Introducing City Climb. City Climb is the highest external building climb in the world. City Climb is located above Edge, which is the highest outdoor sky deck in the Western Hemisphere. Tickets start at $185 a piece. If you want to try it out. You can read more here.