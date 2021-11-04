Police were called to a home on Southern Avenue in Little Falls on Wednesday night for a possible homemade bomb located on the front lawn of a residence.

According to My Little Falls.com, a perimeter was established by State Police and the Little Falls Fire Department and EMS were called to the scene should there be a need.

The neighborhood was evacuated and the State Police Explosive Ordinance Disposal team was able to neutralize the device at the location.

At this time the investigation has not yielded any information that led officers to believe there is any further risk to public safety or security.

The investigation is continuing.

