Looking for a tasting experience you'll never forget? A new vineyard opened in Baldwinsville during the pandemic and they promise you won't find anything quite like them.

Strigo Vineyards was created to celebrate four different aspects of life: family, friends, community and wine. They planted their first vines in the summer of 2019, and while waiting for that work to be harvested, have been developing their plan to provide the best food and wine experience possible.

To do that, they converted their old horse barn into a great tasting room and wine production area to the farmhouse and vineyard.

This tasting room is one that you won't be able to get enough of. It features something you may not have seen before in Central New York: a self-pouring wine wall, making it one of a kind for our area.

Strigo Vineyards via Facebook

As you enter the tasting room, you grab yourself a glass and get started by either sampling, sipping or savoring the wines you're interested in at your own pace.

Before you start sampling, you start your tab by exchanging your credit card for a Strigo Wine Card. Then, you find the wine your interested in and insert your Strigo Wine Card into the appropriate slot on the dispenser. After inserting your card to the machine, simply place your glass under the spout and choose from either a Sample (1 oz.), Sip (3 oz.), or Savor (5 oz.) style pour. Finally, remove your Strigo Wine Card from the machine, you’ll need it again to continue tasting.

Strigo also has amazing farm-to-table food that visitors have been talking about non-stop.

You can find their wine menu, as well as their food menu here.

Strigo Vineyards is located at 9272 Plainville Road in Baldwinsville. They are not open Monday through Wednesday, but they do accept reservations at the following times for the remainder of the week:

Thursday: 5-8PM (Happy Hour and Music)

Friday: 5-8PM

Saturday: 5-8PM

Sunday Brunch 10-3PM

Reservations must be made in order to be able to visit.

How cool is that wine wall! Is this a place you want to check out? Let us know inside our station app.

