This New Jersey Plumber Drove All The Way To Texas To Fix People’s Pipes

Andrew Mitchell, a plumber in NJ, drove the 22 hours to Texas with his family to help people after their pipes burst from the cold.

<iframe src="https://abc13.com/video/embed/?pid=10365233" width="476" height="267" frameborder="0" allowfullscreen="allowfullscreen"></iframe>

Source: <a href="https://abc13.com/texas-winter-storm-plumber-goes-to-andrew-mitchell-isiah-pinnock/10365697/">ABC 13</a>