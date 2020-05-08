This Bird Who Lives at Our House Spoke to Us

We still have an artificial Christmas wreath on our front door. And now there's a bird’s nest in it, with four tiny eggs.

But, the cool part about this story is how the bird communicated with us, and also the absolute power of radio. Of course, Beth doesn’t believe it--at least the part about the bird talk. Yes, the same woman who carries on conversations with insects and is 100% certain that ghosts and aliens exist. She doesn’t think this bird spoke to us. I’m sure it did.

Let me explain. We’ve been co-existing peacefully with the bird for...who knows? Weeks? Months? Whenever we’d get close to the nest, either walking past the door on the interior of the house or pulling into the driveway, the bird would fly away to a nearby tree. And it would return as soon as we were clear of her nest.

Credit: Dave Coombs/TSM

This pattern repeated itself over and over at all times of the day or night. We approach the nest. She flies to a tree. And reverse.

Then, one day recently as we were getting ready to leave for work, the bird flew into the garage and perched on the bracket of the garage door (pictured). And it chirped. And. It. Would. Not. Budge.

Credit: Dave Coombs/TSM

So, we had no choice but to drive to work and leave our garage door open all day, for fear that if we closed it, the mother bird would be trapped inside and separated from its eggs.

This change in the bird's behavior persisted for a couple of days. We couldn't figure it out and we didn't want to keep leaving our garage open all day. So, we decided to ask our morning radio audience for advice. A woman got in touch and we conversed.

-Is there a bird feeder nearby, she asked?

-Yes, in fact, Beth had filled one up and placed it on the front porch, on a column about ten feet from the front door.

-Birds don't like it when feeders are within 50 feet of their nest, she said.

When we returned home that day, just like clockwork, as we pulled into the driveway, the bird flew into the open garage door and perched inside, chirping.

While I waited in the car, Beth removed the bird feeder from our front porch and relocated it into the back yard. The bird immediately flew out of the garage and took its post on a nearby tree until we went inside.

The feeder remains in the back yard. The bird hasn't flown into the garage again.

My conclusion: She spoke to us. She persuaded us to seek counsel and solve her problem with the feeder, which we did,with the help of our radio audience.

Beth's not buying it. What do you think?