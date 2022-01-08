New York State considers certain types of animals nuisances, like skunks, bats, and raccoons. But did you know there are three types of birds on the list and one of them is considered beautiful by most people? These birds are labeled by the Department of Environmental Conservation as "Common Problem Species,"

specific wild animals that commonly cause issues at home or on your property.

Canada Geese

Getty Images

Partially due to overpopulation, Canada Geese are considered a nuisance. The ideal number of Canadian Geese across the state is around 85,000, but the current population is around 200,000.

Problems include: over-grazed lawns

accumulations of droppings and feathers on play areas and walkways

nutrient loading to ponds

public health concerns at beaches and drinking water supplies

aggressive behavior by nesting birds

safety hazards near roads and airports

Gulls

Getty Images

Gulls tend to flock around landfills, creating environmental and health problems,

Bird conflicts associated with landfills include accumulation of feces on equipment and buildings, distraction of heavy machine operators, and the potential for birds to transmit disease to workers. In addition, gulls often carry waste off site. The result is the accumulation of feces and the deposition of garbage on surrounding industrial and residential areas. This creates a nuisance and potential health risk.

Swans

Getty Images

Most adults have grown up hearing the fable about the ugly duckling that grew into the beautiful swan, but the DEC doesn't necessarily subscribe to swans' being lovely creatures,

Mute swans can cause a variety of problems, including aggressive behavior towards people, destruction of submerged aquatic vegetation, displacement of native wildlife species, degradation of water quality, and potential hazards to aviation.

Removing some nuisance animals, including these three types of birds, may require a permit. If you are being harassed by a nuisance animal, you can visit this page to see if you need a license or permit.

Get our free mobile app

New York ER Doctor Shares Shocking COVID 'Observations' A New York doctor breaks down how COVID affects the vaccinated, unvaccinated and boosted Empire State residents.