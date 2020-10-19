This 1950’s Educational PSA Is Unintentionally The Funniest Thing You’ll See Today

Looks like this guy has some serious issues with the women in his workplace.

What is Mr. Bradshaw supposed to do when surround by all of these *gasp* women?!?

Okay, first and foremost, this thing is titled "The Trouble With Women". And of course, the first thing that you see is a woman aggressively chewing gum and not quite able to figure out how the contraption in front of her works. Don't worry, though! Mr. Bradshaw is an expert on that weird looking machine.

And it just gets more and more cringe-y from there.