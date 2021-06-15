These Are The 6 Presidents Who Are Buried In New York State

It should come as no surprise that many United States Presidents have been laid to rest in New York. But a few of them are actually quite surprising.

Presidents have always been super fascinating to me. I'm not sure if it's the prestige of the position, or just sheerly the power and prospects of change that they can potentially offer. What also is super fascinating is the number of Presidents that are buried inside New York State. We have had 46 presidents over the span of 245 years, and 6 of them will forever reside in New York. As someone who is super knowledgeable can literally name all of the presidents in order, I was even shocked that a few of these presidents are buried in The Empire State.

Most of these gravesites actually aren't too far from Central New York, so if you're looking for a day trip idea, here you go! In fact, two of them are only buried 45 minutes from each other in the Capital Region. And another two are buried only 2 hours from there as you drive closer to New York City. No presidents are buried within the confines of Central New York though. Western New York does have one President buried there, however, in Buffalo.

So without further ado, let's get on with the list. Here are the 6 Presidents of The United States who are buried inside of New York State, and addresses where they are buried in case you would like to check out their gravesites.

The US Presidents Buried In New York

What Are the Signature Drinks From Every State?

The 100 Best Places to Live on the East Coast

LOOK: Famous Historic Homes in Every State

LOOK: Here are the best small towns to live in across America