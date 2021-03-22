These 10 Rock and Roll Records are Worth As Much As $3000

If you have vinyl records packed away in your basement or attic, here's a list of 10 that might inspire you rummage through them because there might be a hidden gem there.

Mighty John the Record Guy, a regular guest on the Keeler in the Morning Show, is the expert we rely on when it comes to the value of records. This month, John came up with a list of "10 Records Worth $100 or More," plus he added two bonus records valued in the thousands that he calls “Records You Should Know about.”

Listen to the complete interview with John below, and be sure to listen to the end when a listener called in to find out the value on a Beatles record he owns. It's an LP that a lot of people around here probably own, and the value is pretty impressive.

10 Vinyl Records Worth $100, or More

w/ps= with picture sleeve

(Year) (Label)…(Recording artist)… (Title)……………………….…………….(Worth up to)

1961 RCA LP…The Tokens… “The Lion Sleeps Tonight” (stereo)…………….$125.00

(mono)……………….$40.00

1976 ABC LP…Jimmy Buffett… “Havana Day Dreamin”

includes “Please Take Your Drunkin 15-year-old girlfriend home”……..$150.00

(if not on record)………….$15.00

1965 Tamla LP…Marvin Gaye… “How Sweet It Is to be Loved by You”….$200.00

1957 Sun 78…Jerry Lee Lewis… “Great Balls of Fire”………………………..…..$300.00

(on a 45)………………...$50.00

1972 UNI LP…Elton John… “Honky Chateau” (photo pasted on cover)….$300.00

(photo printed on cover)….$20.00

1978 Rolling Stones 45…Rolling Stones… “Miss You/ Too Tough”…………$350.00

“Miss You/ Far Away Eyes”……..$5.00

1974 Moon LP… Rush… “Rush”……………………………………………………………..$700.00

1964 United Artists 45…George Martin… “A Hard Days Night” w/ps...$1,000.00

(sleeve pictures the Beatles)

1964 Annette 45… Bonnie Jo Mason (Cher)… “Ringo, I Love You”……….$1,000.00

1962 Motown 45…Supremes… “Your Heart Belongs to Me” w/ps……….$3,000.00

BONUS

Category: Pre War Blues

1931 OKEH 78…Mary Willis…“Talkin to You Wimmen About the Blues”…$6,000.00

Northern Soul

1966 Shrine 45…Jay Dee Bryant… “I Won’t Be Coming Back”…………………$9,000.00

Visit John's website for appraisals along with everything vinyl.