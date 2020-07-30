There’s A New Dunkin’ Cereal Coming To Your Grocery Store Soon

When I first read about Dunkin' and Post Cereals teaming up to developed a Dunkin' Cereal I envisioned a bowl full of mini donuts floating in milk. That's not what the new Dunkin' Cereal is at all.

The new cereal that will be available nationwide in August is based, not on Dunkin's donuts, but on their famous coffee.

There are two flavors of Dunkin Cereal, Dunkin' Caramel Macchiato and Dunkin' Mocha Latte. Both were inspired by Dunkin's most popular coffees. One has crunchy cereal pieces and caramel-swirled marshmallows. The other has hints of chocolate and latte-swirled marshmallows.

According to the press release by Dunkin' and Post Cereals The new cereals contain very small amounts of caffeine, roughly a 10th of a cup of coffee, so all can indulge in the rich coffee-forward experience. So basically don't expect these new cereals to replace your cup of joe in the morning. Instead, it might complement it.

To be honest, I love cereal. I'm still a big kid at heart and there's something comforting about a bowl of cereal anytime during the day. I'm not a huge latte guy, but I might give the new Dunkin' Cereal a shot to see if I like it. If nothing else maybe this will pave the way for my idea of Dunkin' Cereal with little miniature donuts floating in your milk bowl. I'm not sure how'd you'd do the jelly-filled ones, but I'll leave that to the experts to figure out.

Look for the two new Dunkin' Cereals in your grocery store cereal aisle starting next week.