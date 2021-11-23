The Start Of Ski Season In New York Has Been Postponed

If you were hoping to hit the slopes over the long Thanksgiving weekend, it looks like you will be disappointed.

With many experts predicting plenty of snow this week, so far none of it has really impacted the ski resorts and that means the start of ski and snowboard season will not start this weekend.

Holiday Valley announced on Twitter that their expected date has been pushed back from this Friday, November 26th until early in December.

While most ski resorts have snowmaking machines, you still need to have a good base layer of snow and the right temperature to make the snow so that it has good powder for skiers and snowboarders.

Kissing Bridge is also expected to open up for the season at some point in early December. They have new snowmaking machines but again need the right temperature and base layer of snow to create their own snow.

Looking at the extended forecast for this week in Western New York, it looks like we could see rain showers on Thanksgiving, which is not great for snowmaking, and then back to a rain/snow mix on Friday.

It looks like the high temperatures will creep up into the lowers 40 and then a possible 50-degree day or two in early December which could push back the start of ski and snowboarding season.

