Rome New York Man Now Charged With Abandonment Of Dog In Clinton
An Oneida County man from the city of Rome is facing charges for abandonment of Bella the dog at Spring Farm Cares in Clinton. Here's what we know so far.
These charges come after investigators say he was the person who left a dog alone outside of an animal shelter earlier this month.
The Central New York SPCA tells WKTV that 25-year-old Joshua Selinsky of Rome has been charged with one count of abandonment of an animal.
That charge is a misdemeanor under New York State Agriculture and Markets law. If convicted, Selinsky could face up to one year in jail and a $1,000 fine.
Selinsky is accused of abandoning a dog named “Bella” in the parking lot of Spring Farm Cares in Clinton on the evening of November 14th 2021. Selinsky was released on an appearance ticket. He is scheduled to return to Kirkland Town Court on December 14th.
During the search for Selinsky, Spring Farm Cares silenced any rumors on the internet.
1) The dog Bella was not euthanized and is safe in a foster home at this time. This is due to the fact that Spring Farm CARES is no longer a facility designed to offer dogs long-term care.
2) Spring Farm CARES turned the criminal investigation over to the proper authorities.
On Sunday, November 14th at just about 6PM, Spring Farm Cares reported that someone abandoned a dog in their parking lot. After reviewing camera footage, having the SPCA step in, and an outpouring of support from the community, that's how they found Selinsky.
Here's photos that Spring Farm Cares shared the night of the incident: