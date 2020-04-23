The NHL Looks to Resume Their Season in July

It's not official yet but according to Hockey Feed, the NHL is looking to resume the 2019-2020 season in July.

According to the report, if everything goes as planned the NHL wood hold a mini training camp at some point in June for players on each team to get back into playing condition. They would look to resume the season in July and the Stanley Cup Playoffs to follow.

According to the report, the NHL is talking about playing games at NHL arenas in four or five neutral sites in cities that weren't seriously impacted by covid-19. Again this is not set in stone and any plans going forward would need to be signed agreed upon by the players union.

They are also talking about playing with either limited or no fans in attendance at these games. I also saw another report that stated there has been conversations about playing three to four games a day at each Arena just to get the regular season in.

As long as they can do it safely, I would love to see hockey return. I love hockey and the Flyers are my favorite team. The Flyers were on an amazing run before the Coronavirus pandemic started. They are currently sitting in a playoff position and I would love to see how far they could go in the playoffs this year.

If the Coronavirus never happened and the season was never suspended, we would have been about knee deep in the Stanley Cup Playoffs by now.

I haven't seen any news stories regarding plans for the AHL or the Binghamton Devils resuming their season, but I'm sure they would have to wait and see what happens with the NHL first.

[via Hockey Feed]