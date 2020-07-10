There are a lot of flavored beers on the market, including multiple different citrus offerings, but the newest flavor is just perfect for the Empire State.

Presenting Busch Light Apple. Which should go over big in New York, where apples are the official state fruit. In fact, many different types of apple are grown across the Empire State. So this latest brew fom Anheuser-Busch should be a big hit here.

This will be the second time around on this flavor for Anheuser-Busch. Back in 2015, a special edition of Bud Light Apple was released in Georgia. Meanwhile, the Busch Light Apple product will be available nationwide. Check out the teaser ad from the Busch Beer Twitter feed:

As of Friday afternoon, there were over 4,000 Likes for the :15 ad from Busch Beer Twitter Followers. Stores should have the new product in 6-packs and 30-packs beginning Monday, July 13, 2020.

And you know we'll be drinking responsibly. American Addiction Centers recently polled 3,000 people. And in the first 11 weeks of the pandemic, we spent 172 hours of it drunk. That's seven full days, plus four hours. And that's just the average.

AAC has the study broken down state-by-state. New York was tied for 21st on this list at 165 hours. If you believe the results of this research, the drunkest state of the union is South Dakota, at 468 hours. The most sober state is Nevada (home of Las Vegas), at just 33 hours. But THEY probably spent the rest of the day at the slot machines.