Your Dog Could Earn $20,000 For Being a Taste-Tester For Busch’s Dog Beer

I'll be honest, I sneak human food to my dog all the time (even when my fiancée says I shouldn't), but whenever I have a beer, that's obviously something I can't give my dog.

But what if there was a beer that your dog could have? Think of it like a beer but only for man's best friend. One beer company has done just that and your dog could get paid to taste test it.

According to WGRZ, Busch Beer released its first dog brew last year called, "Busch Dog Brew. The dog beer is non-alcoholic and made with bone broth. In fact, this doggy brew was so popular, Busch sold out with the first 24 hours when it first went on sale.

This year, Busch Beer wants to expand their dog brew to new horizons with different flavors. That's why they're looking for a dog to taste test their beer and get this, it comes with a salary.

Busch is looking for a Chief Tasting Officer (CTO), who will "lead the expansion of "Dog Brew's portfolio." This job will include free pet healthcare, free Dog Brew and a $20,000 salary...no, really.

“The reaction to Busch Dog Brew’s release last year was so overwhelmingly positive that we knew we had a big challenge in Year 2 to keep the momentum going. So to expand the brand this year, we needed a true expert in the space on our team,” said Daniel Blake, Vice President of Value Brands at Anheuser-Busch.

To enter your dog into the sweepstakes to become a certified CTO, just post a photo of your dog, with their qualifications on social media and make sure to use the hashtag, #BuschCTOcontest.

*signs up my dog immediately*

