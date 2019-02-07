The National Weather Service Has Issued A Wind Advisory For CNY

The National Weather Service out of Binghamton has issued a Wind Advisory for Central New York.

This advisory goes in effect from 1 PM Friday to 1 PM Saturday.

During this time we could see winds of 20 to 30 mph with gusts up to 50 mph. The National Weather Service says this will be an issue Friday afternoon until Saturday afternoon.

Wind advisories are issued when sustained wind speeds of at greater than 30 mph and/or wind gusts over 45 mph are expected. Winds of this magnitude could cause minor damage to trees, power lines and weaker structures. Persons in the advisory area should secure all loose objects. If you are traveling through the advisory area keep a firm grip on the wheel, especially for those driving high profile vehicles."

We will keep you updated if anything changes to this