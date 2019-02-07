Rome PD Warning YOU Of Jury Duty Scam

The Rome Police Department has received several calls in regards to another scam in the area. This one is known as the "Jury Duty Scam."

According to Rome PD: An unknown person, (scammer) calls claiming to work for a local court and tells you, you failed to report for jury duty. The scammer tells you that a warrant has been or is going to be issued for your arrest as you did not appear.

The victim, looking to do the right thing, almost always responds, they never received a jury duty notification. The scammer then asks the victim for confidential information for “verification purposes."

Specifically, the scammer will ask for the victim’s Social Security number, birth date, and other private information, basically what the scammer would need to commit identity theft.

Please keep in mind, court workers will never call you to ask for social security numbers or any other private information. Most courts don't have jurors phone numbers and even if they did, Juror correspondence is done via US Mail. Keep in mind, NEVER give out personal information over the telephone.