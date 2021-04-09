After a long and snowy winter Central New York is primed and ready for the heat and haze. Well, the 2021 Farmer's Almanac is out with their forecast and we're getting a picture of what we can expect this summer.

It's an annual tradition, but many look at the release of the Farmer's Almanac and the content within it to be much like the forecast of Punxsutawney Phil on Groundhog's Day. For those who hold stock in the guide to all things outdoors and agricultural it's an exciting day and many waited with bated breath.

According to the Farmer's Almanac the summer months of June to September will be "ice cream melting and thunder filled." The forecast which covers most of the country is calling for steamy, yet stormy conditions. Last summer saw very little rain and from what the seasonal guide says we will certainly make up for it. Peter Geiger, Philom. of the Farmer's Almanac says while thunderstorms are quite common, "Many of these storms could prove to be quite strong, particularly over the eastern third of the nation." So, be ready Central New York.

The forecast does specifically call for most of the rain to occur in the Northeast region in the beginning of the season, but it will be sizzling by mid to late summer. With the Pandemic still upon us and restrictions still in place, we will need a good summer to have some relief from the isolation. Nice weather leads to outdoor activity and if we have little rain and hot temperatures it would be ideal to transition back to some form of normalcy.