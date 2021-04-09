Play Like a Kid, Party Like a Grown Up at New York Adult Summer Camp

You can play like a kid and party like a grown up at Camp No Counselors, an all-inclusive, weekend-long sleep-away camp for grown-ups in New York.

Escape the responsibilities of life for a weekend of childhood fun with the best of what being a grown-up has to offer, including endless lancad and water sports, an OPEN BAR with a Mimosa and Bloody Mary bar for breakfast, beer and wine for lunch, afternoon happy hour and top shelf spirits at night. There's also nightly theme parties with costumes and foam, plus all your favorite classic camp activities.

Photo Credit - Camp No Counselors

Camp No Counselors is located on the northeastern tip of the Endless Mountains of Pennsylvania. Just a two and half hour drive from Syracuse, right near the site of the historic Woodstock Concert Festival.

"This iconic property is everything you’ve ever pictured a summer camp to be. From the classic wood bunks, to the delicious camp food, to its picturesque waterfront, this property is the ultimate summer camp."

In addition to the classic summer camp activities, there's also has a heated pool, a 100 foot waterslide, a 5 part zip-line, rope courses, hiking trails and yoga.

Photo Credit - Camp No Counselors

Camp activities include:

Archery / Arts ‘N Crafts / Basketball / Beach Volleyball / Capture the Flag / Dodgeball / Friendship Bracelets / Hiking / Kayaking / Kickball / Olympics / Paddle Boarding / Ping Pong / Relay Races / Rock Climbing, Ropes Courses / Sailing / Scavenger Hunts / Slip ‘N Slide / Softball / Sunbathing / Talent Show / Tennis / Tie-Dying / Tubing / Tug of War / Ultimate Frisbee / Water Slide / Water Trampoline / Zip Line.

Photo Credit - Camp No Counselors

Despite the coronavirus, there will be two adult Summer camp weekends to choose from this summer:

JUNE 3-6

SEPTEMBER 3-6

Learn more and sign up at Campnocounselors.com.

