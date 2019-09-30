The Crazy Clam In Sylvan Beach Is Closing After 22 Years

One of the most beloved restaurants in Sylvan Beach is closing. The Crazy Clam announced this coming week will be it's last.

"Its been 22 years of non-stop craziness. We’ve had tons of fun, made lots of memories and met so many amazing people. We are so grateful for all of that BUT we are tired and it’s time for us to make a change. We want to thank all of our customers for your support over the years and we can’t thank our amazing staff enough. It’s all of them that has kept us going for as long as we have," The Clam shared on Facebook.

The Crazy Clam has been a legacy restaurant in central New York for the last 20+ years, so it's hard to believe this was our last summer to experience it. From the food to the entertainment to the unique decor, the Clam made an impression on us all and if you'd like to make one more memory there then this week is your last chance.

Around Christmas of 2017, we reported the Clam was put up for sale, but it looks as if a buyer couldn't be found.

The restaurant will be open from Wednesday October 2nd through Sunday October 6th with a last hurrah party on Saturday night at 830p with live entertainment by the East Shore All Stars. As a former entertainer there, I can vouch the parties are like no other so don't miss this weekend's!