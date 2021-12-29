New NFL Rule Could Impact Buffalo For A Long Time

This year the NFL introduced a new rule that could have an immediate and long-term impact on the Buffalo Bills.

For the first time ever, Teams that are looking for a new head coach can interview coordinators from other teams during the last two weeks of the season. In the past, teams had to wait until the team was knocked out of the playoffs or during the bye week before the Super Bowl if the coaches were coaching in the Super Bowl.

According to the NFL:

Starting on December 28th, the interviews can be virtual, and once the employing team gives consent, the candidate will be able to interview for any open head coach role. A position is considered "open" if the head coach that started the season is no longer employed by the club, or has received notice he will no longer be with the club in the following season.

Currently, at the time of writing this article, the only "open" head coaching job was down in Jacksonville.

Both of the Buffalo Bills coordinators have been rumored to be interviewed for head coaching jobs this year. Offensive coordinator Brian Daboll has a long track record of winning and has done a good job with the progress of quarterback Josh Allen. He also won the AP Assistant Coach of the year award last season.

On the other side of the ball is former Head Coach and currently Defensive coordinator Leslie Fraizer. Fraizer was the Minnesota Vikings head coach from 2011 until 2013. He has been with Buffalo since 2017 and this year the Bills defense is ranked #3 overall according to Pro-Football Reference.

If the Bills were to lose one of these coaches before the playoffs it could have a huge impact on the team this season and for years to come.

