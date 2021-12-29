11 Wildest Viral Moments From 2021 You Already Forgot About

The past year has been a whirlwind, to say the least.

It's been difficult to keep up, quite frankly, with the increasingly frantic news cycle, let alone the countless memes and fleeting trends that seem to come and go each day on social media. In fact, there were so many moments and stories that went viral in 2021 that it's likely you've forgotten about even some of the weirdest, wildest ones!

Do you remember when an influencer went viral for controversy surrounding the way she handles bees? (Yes, bees.) Or how about when Broadway stars and everyday folks alike created an entire musical based on a Pixar movie, just to fill up their free time during quarantine?

Or how about when a former president was permanently banned from Twitter, while another presidential candidate became a meme because he wore mittens? (Both of which happened in just the span of a few days, by the way.)

Below, relive 11 of the most wacky viral stories from 2021 that you might have already forgotten.