The National Weather Service out of Binghamton says a front and low-pressure system will move through the region today bringing some showers, thunderstorms and gusty winds with above average temperatures.

Dewpoints rise as we see the sun and feel a warm southwesterly flow that will bring above-average temperatures into the lower 70s today. A cold front moves in tomorrow creating a chance for snow Tuesday night into Wednesday.

Photo credit: ‎US National Weather Service Binghamton

Extended Forcast:

Today: Showers and thunderstorms likely before 3pm, then a chance of showers. Mostly cloudy, with a high near 66. South wind 7 to 17 mph becoming west in the afternoon. Winds could gust as high as 28 mph. Chance of precipitation is 70%. New rainfall amounts between a tenth and quarter of an inch, except higher amounts possible in thunderstorms.

Tonight: Mostly cloudy, with a low around 42. West wind 6 to 11 mph becoming light northwest after midnight.

Tuesday: A chance of showers and thunderstorms before 11am, then showers likely and possibly a thunderstorm between 11am and 3pm, then a chance of showers and thunderstorms after 3pm. Mostly cloudy, with a high near 57. Southeast wind 5 to 7 mph becoming west in the afternoon. Chance of precipitation is 70%. New rainfall amounts between a tenth and quarter of an inch, except higher amounts possible in thunderstorms.

Tuesday Night: A chance of rain showers before 3am, then a chance of rain and snow showers. Mostly cloudy, with a low around 33. West wind 7 to 9 mph. Chance of precipitation is 40%. New snow accumulation of less than a half inch possible.

Wednesday: A slight chance of snow showers before 10am. Partly sunny, with a high near 44. Northwest wind around 11 mph. Chance of precipitation is 20%.

Wednesday Night: Partly cloudy, with a low around 28.

Thursday: Partly sunny, with a high near 50.

Thursday Night: Mostly cloudy, with a low around 40.

Friday: Showers likely, mainly after 2pm. Mostly cloudy, with a high near 60. Chance of precipitation is 60%.

Get up to information on power outages throughout Central New York; where it’s out and when it’ll be restored with National Grid’s Power Outage Map .

National Grid also offers text alerts on the latest efforts to restore power.

To receive free text message alerts and updates, text the word STORM to NGRID (64743). E-mail alerts are available to customers who create an online profile on the company’s website. All alert services can be started and stopped at the customer’s request.

You can even report power outages or get the latest information at�� National Grid’s website .

Power Outage Preparation:

*Keep your cell phone charged and make sure you know where your backup power supply is.

*Make sure all your flashlights have fresh batteries.

*Fill your gas tank. You can use your car to keep warm and recharge devices.

*Have some food available that you don’t need to cook.

Have some food available that you don't need to cook.

[ National Weather Service ]