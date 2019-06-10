Elton John’s ‘Rocketman’ Passes $100 Million Box Office Mark

To celebrate Rocketman crossing $100 million at the global box office, Paramount Studios released a short clip of star Taron Egerton making a surprise guest appearance with Elton John in England.

The pair sang a duet of John's classic “Your Song,” which plays a key role in the movie. A scene in the film shows the struggling young musician composing it, as those around him realize he’s achieved something special.

You can watch the new clip below.

The movie – described as a “true fantasy” – ended the weekend by topping the $100 million mark in global ticket sales, Box Office Mojo reported. “Rounding out the top five [movies] is Paramount’s Rocketman , which dropped 4 percent in its second weekend for an estimated $14 million (in the United States). The film’s domestic cume now stands at just over $50 million after 10 days in release. Internationally, the film added $13 million from 50 markets for an overseas cume that now totals just over $51 million and a worldwide gross over $101 million.”

The total was enough to secure Rocketman ’s place in the Top 10 of all-time bestselling music biopics, entering at No. 9 and likely to rise before its theater run is complete. However, it appeared even more unlikely that it will match the incredible success of the Queen movie Bohemian Rhapsody , which made more than $900 million worldwide.

Last week, it was suggested that industry insiders felt that the musicals A Star is Born and The Greatest Showman were a better comparison for Rocketman . Described as “modest debuts that built an audience over time,” both made $434 million by the end of their runs – less than half of Bohemian Rhapsody ’s total.