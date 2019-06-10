Elton John’s ‘Rocketman’ Passes $100 Million Box Office Mark
To celebrate Rocketman crossing $100 million at the global box office, Paramount Studios released a short clip of star Taron Egerton making a surprise guest appearance with Elton John in England.
The pair sang a duet of John's classic “Your Song,” which plays a key role in the movie. A scene in the film shows the struggling young musician composing it, as those around him realize he’s achieved something special.
You can watch the new clip below.
The movie – described as a “true fantasy” – ended the weekend by topping the $100 million mark in global ticket sales, Box Office Mojo reported. “Rounding out the top five [movies] is Paramount’s Rocketman, which dropped 4 percent in its second weekend for an estimated $14 million (in the United States). The film’s domestic cume now stands at just over $50 million after 10 days in release. Internationally, the film added $13 million from 50 markets for an overseas cume that now totals just over $51 million and a worldwide gross over $101 million.”
The total was enough to secure Rocketman’s place in the Top 10 of all-time bestselling music biopics, entering at No. 9 and likely to rise before its theater run is complete. However, it appeared even more unlikely that it will match the incredible success of the Queen movie Bohemian Rhapsody, which made more than $900 million worldwide.
Last week, it was suggested that industry insiders felt that the musicals A Star is Born and The Greatest Showman were a better comparison for Rocketman. Described as “modest debuts that built an audience over time,” both made $434 million by the end of their runs – less than half of Bohemian Rhapsody’s total.