Registration Open For Self-Guided Catskill Game Farm Tours

If you're looking to do something nostalgic and unique at the same time it's time to head up to the Catskill Game Farm. There have been many stories about the Catskill Game Farm coming back to life in the last few years.

The Game Farm has been working to make a name for itself again after it closed back on October 9th, 2006.

The new staff has made options like camping and self-guided tours available for those looking to visit the abandoned Game Farm.

Self-guided tours for 2020 are available for registration on The Old Game Farm website. Available dates for self-guided tours are as follows: 5/09, 06/13, 07/11, 08/15, 09/19, 10/17 & 11/7.

You can get more details about the self-guided tours on their website or through their Facebook page.

