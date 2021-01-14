New Owners Keeping Old Game Farm Legacy Alive in the Catskills

New owners of the Old Game Farm in the Catskills are keeping the legacy alive.

The Catskill Game Farm that was once home to thousands of animals, was purchased by a small group of private investors who want to preserve this unique piece of history. "We are humbled with our new responsibility of stewarding the legacy of America’s first private zoo and the largest tourist attraction in the Catskills for over 70 years."

The Old Game Farm saw over 10 million visitors during its lifetime. "While we are committed to preserving what remains of the Game Farm, we are equally dedicated to creating new memories and experiences for generations to come."

Guests can relive childhood memories or make new ones with their families with a unique overnight stay at the abandoned zoo.

Catskill Game Farm offers a very different experience that includes over 20 miles of mountain biking and hiking trails, waterfalls, swimming holes, glamping among amazing views and a new hotel. The old giraffe barn has been renovated into the Long Neck Inn, where you can stay in the Giraffe, Rhino, Zebra or Elephant room.

Visit theoldgamefarm.com for more information and how to visit.