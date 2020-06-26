Take a lantern tour in the Grand Canyon of the Adirondacks this summer and discover the beauty of Ausable Chasm at night.

When dusk falls, enter the chasm at the rim and descent into the deep, dark canyon 150 feet below, walking along the legendary Ausable River. Explore the dark shadows of the chasm walls in an awe-inspiring sight. End your tour with a campfire and marshmallow toast.

Lanterns are provided, but you can bring your own (battery powered lanterns only). Flashlights are not allowed.

Water or other beverages are strongly recommended but no alcohol is allowed.

The guided Lantern Tour lasts 2 hours, starting at dusk and is open to anyone 10 years of age or older.

Lantern Tours are offered Fridays, Saturdays, and Wednesdays until Labor Day, and Saturdays until Columbus Day and cost $25 per person.

Ausable Chasm is celebrating its 150th anniversary and hiking trails are now open if you want to explore the beauty during the day. Go back in time as you experience one of the oldest natural attractions in the United States (Est. 1870). Take a 5 mile hike past Rainbow Falls, Elephant's Head, Column Rock, Hyde's Cave and the eerie quiet of Mystic Gorge.

Photo Credit - Ausable Chasm Recreation Center Inc.

Learn more at AusableChasm.com.