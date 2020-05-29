Camp and Hike the Grand Canyon of the Adirondacks

You can enjoy the beauty of the Grand Canyon of the Adirondacks, this summer, eventually. Ausable Chasm is closed due to COVID-19, but camping and hiking are expected to begin in June.

The earliest anticipated opening for hiking and walking, to explore the beauty the Chasm has to offer, is June 27th. The Ausable Chasm campground anticipates a reopening on June 19th. "We are simply waiting for a green light from state and local officials."

Other activities such as rafting, tubing, adventure trail, rock climbing, and others, will open when deemed safe to do so. "We are continuing to take additional precautions and ask that you help us to do the same for our businesses, community, and country."

Ausable Chasm provides the longest float trip in New York, on the oldest natural attraction in the United States and is currently celebrating the 150th Anniversary season.

Float tours are very popular in the summer and you're advised to arrive as early in the day as possible to avoid a possible wait. When the tours finally begin again, the wait could be even longer.

Since 1870, more than 10 million visitors have witnessed what mother nature has provided: a uniquely-carved, vertical-walled canyon made of 500 million year old rock.

Ausable Chasm is 12 miles South of Plattsburgh, New York and is a must visit. Find out everything there is to see and do at AusableChasm.com, where you can also get the latest coronavirus updates and when the Chasm will reopen.