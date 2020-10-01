You can take a lantern-lit ghost tour through the grounds of a haunted village, exploring its spooky history, just an hour from Utica.

The Farmer's Museum in Cooperstown is hosting 'Things That Go Bump in The Night Ghost Tours' of their historic village and grounds, just in time for Halloween - what they describe as the museum's "most haunting time of the year."

You'll have a chance to join museum guides as they lead you around the shadowy grounds and recount the many mysteries and ghostly happenings that have occurred in the Museum’s historic village.

• Walk through the darkened 19th-century village by lantern, stopping at the Blacksmith’s Shop, Bump Tavern, and other buildings.

• Hear stories associated with the museum’s buildings, such as the tale of a young ghost sighted by staff and guests in Bump Tavern and the mysterious early morning strikes on the blacksmith’s anvil. (Some of the ghostly tales are adapted from the Louis C. Jones classic, Things That Go Bump in the Night, a record of the haunted history of New York State.)

If you'd like to join in, the hour-long tours will take place on October 16, 17, 23, 24, 29, 30, and 31–with six tours each night beginning at 5:30 pm, with tours setting out at 5:30, 6:00, 6:30, 7:00, 7:30, and 8:00 pm. Face masks are required, and tour groups are limited to 8 people.

Tickets are $15 for museum members and $17 for non-members. Reservations are required, and can be made HERE.

The tour is recommended for ages 10 and up as this tour may be "too intense for small children."

The tour takes place outdoors, over uneven ground, so people with accessibility issues can contact the museum in advance for accommodations. Call John Ferguson at (607) 547-1534 for booking guidance or general questions about the tour.