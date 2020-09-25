Looking for a scary experience this Halloween? Then check out Hyde Hall in Cooperstown, it's about 45 minutes outside of the Utica/Rome area.

The beautiful Hyde Hall Mansion is said to be haunted by the one-time lady of the house. George Clark built the house, but when he died, his children pushed their mother, Anne Clark, out of the house. Legend says she put a curse on the mansion, saying no woman would ever be happy there.

Hyde Hall was featured on the Syfy cable channel network’s popular investigative series, Ghost Hunters, on October 30, 2013, Halloween Eve. According to Hyde Hall Executive Director Jonathan Maney, “the Ghost Hunters producers saved this episode for their Halloween special—the best slot in their season. It’s that good!” Each year exclusive candle-lit tours take place during October.

Lit by candlelight, the Hyde Hall guided tour takes you within the chambers of the 200-year-old mansion to explore the eerie places where ghostly apparitions have dwelt for over two centuries and identified by Ghosthunters. You might catch a glimpse of the restless souls confined to the shadows of history as you listen to haunting tales in the old mansion.

Hyde & Shriek! Candlelight Ghost Tours are $20 per person, masks and reservations are required for the following dates: October 2 & 3, 9 & 10, 16 & 17, 23 & 24, 30 & 31 at 6:30, 7:00, 7:30 pm.