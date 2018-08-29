Taco Bell Launches Caramel Apple Freeze In CNY

It looks like Taco Bell is trying to steal your heart with an all new Caramel Apple Freeze. The best part, they are here in Central New York.

Taco Bell has launched the new Caramel Apple Freeze . What is it exactly? They are trying to get you back to the amazing feeling of fair food:

Imagine, if you will, a layer of sweet, caramel sauce topped with tangy, green apple flavored frozen, slushy, goodness. Want more? The Caramel Apple Freeze comes with a straw in place of that pesky stick. That’s right, no more stick. And bonus! Because it’s a frozen caramel apple flavored drink, it’s the perfect way to cool off when that temperature heads northward."

You can enjoy these drinks for a limited time .

