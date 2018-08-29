Do you look like a mobster? Miss your calling as an actor? Then this could be your big break.

*SEEKING LARGE Non-Union ITALIAN MEN for SEPT SHOOT*

Know anyone who'll fit the bill? If so, they could be the feature film “Apalachin” starring David Arquette. The search started on Monday with Hudson Valley Casting .

Shooting is underway in Newburgh, for the indie film ahead of a planned 2019 release and this non-union gig pays $88.80, plus overtime, per day

Deadline has the exclusive story and reports Apalachin is based on a 1957 true story, the plot follows local trooper Ed Croswell (Arquette), who foils the plans of mobster Vito Genovese, who organized 50 of his friends and colleagues to converge upon the rural town of Apalachin in upstate New York for a summit. Croswell’s actions unknowingly exposed the mob to the American public and changed the face of law enforcement forever.

Want the job? Then send a couple of photos, a close-up and one full length including your height, shirt, suit, pants, shoe size, contact details with "SEPT. MOBSTER" in the subject to amyheidicastingassociates@gmail.com.

Good Luck! Let us know if you get the job!

Listen to Cindy McMullen on 96.1 The Eagle weekdays 10-3pm!

Don't leave home without us! Download our FREE Eagle App!