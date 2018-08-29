Neil Young Reportedly Marries Daryl Hannah

Neil Young married Daryl Hannah this past weekend, according to multiple reports. The couple’s relationship became public knowledge in 2014, soon after Young filed for divorce from his wife Pegi.

The administrator of unofficial news site Thrasher’s Wheat recently chose “Married Man,” Young’s collaboration with the Bluenotes, as its song of the day, along with “Congrats N & D!”

In response to a reader query, the administrator replied, “Yes, it seems to be officially confirmed that Neil is a ‘married man’ once again. Neil and Daryl tied the knot on Saturday and are now happily married. And that's all we know. No word on 1st dance song, but it probably wasn't the Bluenotes ‘Married Man’.” A later post added that “several attendees at reception yesterday in central CA area have confirmed. Described as a ‘shindig’.”

The Mirror reports that congratulations came from Young’s guitarist Mark Miller, who wrote on Facebook, “Congratulations to Daryl Hannah and Neil Young on their wedding today.” “I only knew about it because one of my friends attended the ceremony in Atascadero and announced it on his page,” he later explained.

Earlier this year, Young said the couple didn’t care what people thought of their relationship. “We’re pretty real," he said. "As artists, we support each other and understand, because we both have an element of fame. We understand what that means.”

Young added that Hannah helped him "physically to be stronger; she’s got a really intense physical regimen she follows, and I crawl along behind her. … I’m very lucky. We’re very lucky to have found each other. I’m eternally thankful for the opportunity to share my life with her, and she feels the same.”

The singer-sogwriter acted in and wrote the soundtrack for Hannah’s movie Paradox , which was released in March. “It was just for fun,” he said. “We wanted to make a movie, so why not? We had all these people, everybody’s capable of doing it, and we had some time to kill. … We had no limitations. We just didn’t have any money.”