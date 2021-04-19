Want to celebrate summer in a very unique way in Syracuse? You can now get an amazing tour of downtown Syracuse New York, all on Syracuse Pedal Tours, while enjoying an ice cold beverage.

Celebrate summer here in Central New York and let them take you and your group around downtown Syracuse. On these pedal tours, you're able to play your own music, bring your own food and drinks and pick where you want to stop. They are currently booking for the summer of 2021, and dates are filling up quick:

Syracuse Pedal Tours offers a unique one of a kind way to experience Syracuse in a safe and enjoyable way with us serving as your tour guide and DD. Our 13 seat bike features room for 8 peddlers and 5 riders and has a speaker for you to play your own music off of. We offer tours for groups of between 7-13 people (we do not add people to groups)"

When you're on these tours, you pick bars among Wolfs Biergarten, Press Room Pub (if you start from our Middle Ages Bike) Shaughnessys in the Hotel Syracuse, Blu Tusk, Kitty Hoynes, Clinton Street Pub, Oh My Darling and all the different Armory and Evergreen Square bars to pick between. You visit 2 bars for about 35 minutes each on your tour.

Even if the bars you want to visit are close to each other we can pedal around the city and come back later. We want to make sure you get your pedals worth in because that is the funnest part and why you rented the bike."

They are booking now for summer of 2021, and they are filling up fast. If you're looking for a unique drinking/summer experience, check them out.