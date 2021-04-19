Demolition Work On Route 8 Bridge To Begin Tonight
Demolition work on the Route 8 bridge in New Hartford is scheduled to begin tonight and continue through Wednesday.
State Department of Transportation Spokesman Jim Piccola says the demolition work will start nightly at 10:00PM and extend through 6:00AM the next morning.
Piccola says, doing the work at night will minimize the impact on the traveling public and will be safer for everyone involved.
Due to the demolition work, Routes 5/12 North and Southbound will be closed to traffic.
The ramp from Route 840 Eastbound to Route 5/8/12 Northbound will be also be closed during the demolition operation.
Signed detours will be utilized to advise motorists of the road closure and direct traffic to the appropriate detour routes.
Motorists are urged to slow down and drive responsibly in work zones.
