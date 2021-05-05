If you're looking for fun off of Oneida Lake, Sylvan Beach Amusement Park has announced it will be open for the summer 2021 season.

The 2021 summer season will begin the weekend of June 26th and June 27th. The announcement was made on Facebook:

We will fully open for the summer on Thursday July 1st through Monday, July 5th and continue with Thursday's through Sundays and holiday Monday's through Labor Day.

The park did note that if there was high public demand, the park will add more days and operating hours accordingly.

We are proud to announce a number of modest but important restoration efforts archived over the last 12 months and the addition of a few new elements which we will be announcing in the coming weeks as plans solidify.

On the comments section of the post, the park did announce it would be selling season passes and more.

Here's What The Public Is Saying

Rosa Greenman Nauseef- I was hoping since it was May that there would be an announcement coming from your park. Thank you for putting the effort into the rides with fixing, painting, etc. Our family will definitely paying a visit this summer.

Andrew McLaughlin- Laffland totally rules! Thanks for deciding to open this year.

Sylvan Beach has been working on renovations since 2007. The park prides itself on having a "very retro flavor a real Coney Island/ Wild Wood boardwalk" feeling.

Jim H- The amusement park here continues to fix itself up and offer new and fun things to do. There are a lot of new rides and the setting cannot be beat.

