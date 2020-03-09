Syracuse standout Elijah Hughes has been named All-ACC First Team. As the Orange head into this week's conference tournament Hughes is expected to lead the way. He is expected to be ready to go after being shaken up in their last regular season game against Miami.

Photo by Getty Images

Hughes leads the ACC in scoring averaging 18.8 points per game to go along with 4.9 rebounds a game and adding 3.5 assists per contest. Hughes finished fourth in the ACC Player of the Year voting which was won by Duke's Tre Jones. The 6'6" 215 pound forward from Poughkeepsie has scored 20 or more points in 14 games this season including 33 points versus Georgia Tech on December 7.

The Orange open tournament play on Wednesday, March 12 at 9:00 PM in Greensboro. Syracuse finished the regular season with a 17-14 record and a 10-10 record in conference play. They will meet either North Carolina or Virginia Tech.