Stunning Photos of Heavy Rain, Gusty Winds, Hail & Damage in CNY

A severe thunderstorm brought heavy rain, gusty winds, golf ball sized hail and damage in central New York.

Thunderstorm and Tornado warnings were issued for all over central New York Sunday afternoon. White fluffy clouds and even dark black ones rolled through, bringing lots of rain, something we don't really need more of, winds and huge hail.

Photo Credit - Kaitlin Loomis

The storm DID NOT bring a tornado despite what some are sharing on Facebook. The photo that is circulating is actually from CNN in Oklahoma.

The storm left behind downed trees and power lines, flooded streets and streams, damage to area homes and yards, along with a double rainbow.

Photo Credit - Suzanne Fidler

Take a look at some of the best shots from around central New York. Share your best by email Polly@BigFrog104.com. PLEASE make sure you either took the photo or have permission from the photographer to use it. And let us know where it was taken.