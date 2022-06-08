Student Sexually Assaulted On Le Moyne College Campus

An investigation is underway after someone entered the first-floor window of a townhouse on the campus of Le Moyne College in Syracuse and sexually assaulted the student inside.

It happened at around 5:30 Tuesday morning.

Syracuse Police say the investigation is ongoing.

Police haven't released a description of the suspect.

But, they are urging everyone on campus to take the proper precautions to protect themselves such as being aware of their surroundings, making sure card access doors close and locking their residence hall dorm rooms.

Le Moyne Campus Security is reminding residents to take the following precautions:

Do not let people piggy back and gain access to your residence hall

Make sure your card access door closes behind you

Lock your residence hall dorm when not occupied

Lock all exterior doors and windows if you live in a house or apartment

Store valuables in secure locations

Be aware of your surroundings

Look out for your neighbors

Report suspicious activity

Anyone with information is asked to call Syracuse Police at (315) 442-5200 or Le Moyne Campus Security at (315) 445-4444.

This is a developing story and we will bring you more information as it becomes available.

