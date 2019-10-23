Stormy Daniels to Perform Special Tell-All Show in Hudson Valley

Stormy Daniels, the adult-film star, who claims she slept with Donald Trump, will tell-all and take questions from the audience in a special Hudson Valley show.

On Tuesday, Laugh It Up Comedy Club announced Stormy Daniels will perform a live show at the Poughkeepsie comedy club on Sunday, Dec. 8. Doors open at 6:30 p.m. with the show starting at 7 p.m.

"The smart, funny and sexy adult-film actress will be doing storytelling and a Q&A session during this one-night-only exclusive performance," the Laugh It Up Comedy Club wrote on Facebook.

Daniels performed a similar show in White Plains in September. The award-winning porn star and the best-selling author claims she had sex with Donald Trump, before he was President, and was paid $130,000 to keep quiet about the 2006 affair, CNN reports. Trump has denied the affair.

Tickets for Stormy's show in Poughkeepsie are on-sale now starting at $40. Tickets are expected to sell fast, officials say.

"Stormy Daniels, Donald Trump’s hush-money recipient and alleged ex-mistress, is an 'A-List presence.' "From her early days stripping in small-town Louisiana; her encounter with a man who accosted her when she was getting ready to perform on a slightly bigger stage later in her career; and her foray as a director of adult films, Stormy laughs with her audience as she shares the most intimate details about the trials and unique tribulations she has experienced," Laugh It Up Comedy Club wrote on its website promoting the event.