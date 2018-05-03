Stormy Daniels Will Be Stripping In Buffalo

You've heard of Stormy Daniels, the adult film star who filed a defamation lawsuit against President Trump. She's coming to Western New York to stri

Daniels, whose legal name is Stephanie Clifford, is scheduled to make appearances at Scores Gentlemen's Club in Tonawanda on August 10th and August 11th. Score's has two locations in Buffalo so make sure you go to the right location.

Scores is located at 300 Sawyer Ave in Tonawanda. You can call for more info at (716) 873-2750.

