Though Stormy Daniels may be in the headlines for her alleged dalliance with President Trump and she may be best known for her years in the adult film world, she's also kept up strong ties to the music world over the years. Earlier this year, we premiered Granny 4 Barrel 's "She Likes Guns" video, which Daniels directed, here at Loudwire . In a new interview with All That Shreds , she speaks about her ties to the music industry and opens up about her introduction to metal and love of the band Pantera .

During the chat, she recalled her first encounter with the members of Pantera, which came while she was dancing at a club in Florida. "I brought [their guitar tech] up onstage [for his birthday]. This started an ongoing friendship with Pantera, and I spent a couple of weeks with them on tour," she recalled. "I had sex with a hot redhead under the drum riser while Vinnie [Paul] was playing."

Speaking about Paul, she added, "It was sad when Vinnie Paul passed away, as I was finishing the chapter in my book about Pantera. We've been friends for so long, and it was pretty hard." Daniels just released her new book, "Full Disclosure," which chronicles her life from a rough childhood to the national stage.

Stormy says she's always been a metal fan, citing Metallica as her first concert, and only ever danced to metal music. "My butt can’t dance to rap or anything like that," she explained. "I remember going out on a high school and going to local metal shows that were in the middle of cow pastures like going out to like local metal chairs out in like in the middle of cow pastures. Some of my favorite bands to this day are local bands from Louisiana that aren’t around anymore."

