Still Time To Start 2020 With A New Job With The Sheriff’s Office

The Oneida County Sheriff's Office is letting the public know that there is still time to get applications in to be a Correction Officer.

The deadline is quickly approaching for submission and applicants will need to have everything to the sheriff's office by the end of business on Friday.

To be eligible for the job you must be at least 18 years of age on or before the date of appointment, must possess a high school diploma or equivalency, and be a resident of Oneida, Herkimer, Lewis, Madison, Oswego, or Otsego counties.

The starting salary for the position of Correction Officer is $35,332 per year. That will immediately increase to $41,567 per year after successful completion of the Basic Corrections Academy or after successfully completing six months of employment in the bargaining unit.

To access the needed documents for application you can visit the Oneida County Sheriff's Office Facebook page.