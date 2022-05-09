Stevie Nicks Returns to Live Performing at New Orleans Jazz Fest

Stevie Nicks took the stage for the first time in more than two years when she delivered a headlining set at the New Orleans Jazz & Heritage Festival on May 7.

The acclaimed songstress opened her set with “Outside the Rain,” a fan favorite track from her 1981 debut solo album Bella Donna. From there, Nicks rolled directly into Fleetwood Mac’s classic hit “Dreams” -- her first time performing the song since it received renewed worldwide interest following a 2020 viral video.

The rest of the set rolled out in similar fashion, as Nicks delved into material from her solo career, as well as the Fleetwood Mac catalog. Highlights included such iconic hits as “Rhiannon,” “Gold Dust Woman” and “Edge of Seventeen.” A rendition of “Landslide” was dedicated to Foo Fighters drummer Taylor Hawkins, who died in March. Nicks also delivered covers of Tom Petty’s “Free Fallin’” and Led Zeppelin’s “Rock and Roll” during her performance.

Full set list and videos can be found below.

Prior to the New Orleans Jazz Fest, Nicks’ last performance was Jan. 17, 2020 in La Quinta, Calif. During her set, Nicks joked that she'd been “watching miniseries and wearing comfy pants and teaching my dog to shake hands” during the downtime.

The singer had been scheduled to play a handful of dates in 2021, but canceled out of an abundance of caution.

“While I’m vaccinated, at my age I am still being extremely cautious and for that reason have decided to skip the five performances I had planned for 2021,” she announced at the time. “These are challenging times with challenging decisions that have to be made. I want everyone to be safe and healthy and the rising Covid cases should be of concern to all of us.”

Watch Stevie Nicks Perform 'Outside the Rain' and 'Dreams'

Watch Stevie Nicks Perform 'Gypsy'

Watch Stevie Nicks Perform 'Landslide'

Watch Stevie Nicks Perform 'Edge of Seventeen'

Stevie Nicks, New Orleans Jazz & Heritage Festival, 5/7/22

1. “Outside the Rain”

2. “Dreams”

3. “If Anyone Falls”

4. “Stop Draggin' My Heart Around”

5. “Enchanted”

6. “Gypsy”

7. “Wild Heart”

8. “Bella Donna”

9. “Rhiannon”

10. “Landslide”

11. “Stand Back”

12. “Gold Dust Woman”

13. “Free Fallin'”

14. “Edge of Seventeen”

15. “New Orleans”

16. “Rock and Roll”