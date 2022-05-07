Bed & Breakfasts You Need To Visit In New York State

When you're planning a trip somewhere, the places you stay along the way are almost as important as the destination. These places are destinations on their own.

Sure, you could stay in a hotel when you travel. They're all over the place. They all look exactly the same. They all have the same continental breakfast. And chances are, you're paying a huge corporation for what is probably a sub-par night of sleep.

If you've never stayed in a bed & breakfast, it's not like staying in a hotel. There's a whole different feel to them. It feels like someone is literally opening up their home to you. In some cases, that's exactly what they're doing. They open their home and give you a comfortable place to stay. Yup, you get breakfast in many cases as it says in the name (bed & breakfast) only instead of it coming from a wrapper or a machine that is probably broken down, it's a real person who cares about the things that they cook.

Bed & breakfasts are normally filled with history too. If you love historical sites, you should do a deep dive into some of the bed & breakfasts here in New York State. The stories alone are often worth the stay. They are former schoolhouses, churches, and even libraries that have been restored to their former greatness.

Ready to start your search? There are thousands of incredible bed & breakfasts in New York State. Chances are you've already got a favorite. But you'll never know if there's a better one if you don't try them all...

The Old Library

Just an hour and a half from Buffalo, this historical inn and restaurant are perfect for book lovers. Each room in the inn is named after a famous author or poet. The woodwork in the inn is incredible and the staff is incredibly attentive. The restaurant is a refurbished library and they've actually kept that theme with books on shelves throughout the entire building. This one is something you should definitely check out. (Click here to visit their website)

The Brick Inn

This one is incredible for a couple reasons. First is its proximity to one of the most scenic areas in New York State. Letchworth has been called the "Grand Canyon of the East." If you love to take hikes through incredible scenery this is a place you'll want to visit. Also the home itself is gorgeous. With it's updated guestrooms, you're sure to be able to as they say, "Rest, Relax and Reconnect with Nature!" (Click here to visit their website)

Sherman Inn

It's amazing what people can do with old buildings. This one was once one of the oldest elementary schools in the region. From the outside it looks like a school, but the inside has everything you need for a comfortable night's stay. And the breakfast looks delicious! It's right on the St. Lawrence River and is in the same town as the site of the Frederic Remington Art Museum. (Click here for their website)

Barcelona Lakeside Bed and Breakfast

This one is right off the 90s in the heart of Lake Erie Wine Country. It's not far from the historic Chautauqua Institute. It was rated the #1 Chautauqua County Bed and Breakfast on TripAdvisor.com and rated in top 10% of hotels worldwide. It was the home of a sailing captain from 1830. Take a wine tour, go on a hike, or just hang out on the beach. This one has relaxation written all over it. (Click here for their website)

Lamp Light Inn

This one is called “The Jewel of the Adirondacks” and is not far from Lake George & Saratoga Springs. It's two buildings located in the Village of Lake Luzerne, just south of Lake George Village. Built in 1890, the building features a wrap-around porch and 12 guest rooms all featuring a gas-burning fireplace, private bathroom, and flat-screen TV. Plus 6 of the bedrooms, 4 in the Carriage House and 2 in the 1890 House, have a double Jacuzzi jetted tub. (Click here for their website)

William Henry Miller Inn

This one is not far from both Cornell University and Ithaca College so if you're going to be visiting a college, or a student at either of those schools, this one might be one you want to book now. Each room has its own private bath with either a shower or whirlpool tub or both. Plus you'll wake up to a full homemade breakfast and evening desserts with locally roasted organic coffee and tea. (Click here for their website)

