See the Saratoga County Treehouse That’s The Ultimate Rustic Escape
This one-bedroom Airbnb rental is the quiet getaway you need, right in the Capital Region's backyard.
When I was a kid building my old treehouses, I think this is how I dreamed they would turn out. Of course, they never worked out like this Middle Grove, New York beauty. But that is the great thing about this Airbnb rental for $275 a night: as an adult, the dream treehouse getaway is a reality in this hidden gem.
And this treehouse isn't all rustic: it is full service as it sleeps 3 with a bathroom and beautiful outdoor kitchen. So imagine how your treehouse was a great destination to hide from it all. This is the version for grown-ups to get away from it all! Check out the photos below!
Rustic Saratoga County Treehouse Is Ultimate Forest Retreat
Because adults love treehouses too!
