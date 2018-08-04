Listen to Steve Forbert’s ‘That’d Be Alright': Exclusive Premiere

Steve Forbert, best known for his 1979 No. 11 hit " Romeo's Tune ," will release the new album The Magic Tree on Sept. 14, as well as a memoir called Big City Cat: My Life in Folk-Rock . Check out the exclusive premiere of a lyric video for the album's lead single "That'd Be Alright," below.

The Magic Tree , his first LP since 2016's Flying at Night , consists of new recordings of songs that Forbert demoed over the years. The project was produced by Karl Derfler, who has worked with Tom Waits and No Doubt , and was recorded in studios in Nashville, New Jersey, Virginia, Forbert's native Meridian, Miss., and New York – where the singer-songwriter moved in the mid-'70s at the dawn of his career.

Those 40-plus years are documented in Big City Cat: My Life in Folk-Rock , which began life as a stage play and morphed into a book with co-author Therese Boyd. Forbert drew from his own remembrances and his contemporaneous journals in recalling his ups-and-downs in the music industry, and many of the people he's worked with along the way chime in with their own takes.

Forbert has numerous tour dates lined up between tonight (July 27), when he performs at the Kennett Flash in Kennett Square, Pa., and March 2, 2019, when he plays Havana New Hope in New Hope, Pa. You can see all the dates below and get full details at his website .

Tracking Listing for Steve Forbert's 'The Magic Tree'

"The Magic Tree (Version One)"

"That’d Be Alright"

"Carolina Blue Sky Blues"

"Let’s Get High"

"Tryna Let It Go"

"Lookin’ at the River"

"Diamond Sky"

"Movin’ Though America"

"I Ain’t Got Time"

"The Magic Tree (Version Two)"

"Only You (And Nobody Else)"

"The Music of the Night

Steve Forbert 2018-19 Tour Dates

7/27 – The Kennett Flash, Kennett Square, PA

7/28 – FinnFest, Island Park, NY

8/3 – Wonder Bar, Asbury Park, NJ

9/13 – One Longfellow Square, Portland, ME

9/14 – Iron Horse, Northampton, MA

9/15 – Towne Crier, Beacon, NY

9/27 – Maynard Public Library, Maynard, MA (signing Big City Cat at 7 PM)

9/29 – Porter Square Books, Cambridge, MA (signing Big City Cat at 3 PM)

9/29 – Club Passim, Cambridge, MA

9/30 – Turning Point, Piedmont, NY

10/5 – Hopmonk Tavern, Sebastopol, CA

10/6 – Hardly Strictly Bluegrass Festival, San Francisco, CA

10/13 – Club Café, Pittsburgh, PA

10/14 – Natalie’s, Worthington, OH

10/20 – Ramblin Roots Festival, Utrecht, NL

10/21 – Nell’s Jazz & Blues, London, UK

10/27 – Split Level Concerts, Scotch Plains, NJ

11/2 – Mucky Duck, Houston, TX

11/3 – Cactus Café, Austin, TX

11/9 – World Café Live, Philadelphia, PA

11/15 – Capital Ale House, Richmond, VA

11/16 – The Spot on Kirt, Roanoke, VA

11/17 – Forty Acres, Durham, NC

11/30 – Union Stage, Washington, DC

12/1 – Godfrey Daniels, Bethlehem, PA

1/11 – Red Dragon Listening Room, Baton Rouge, LA

1/12 – Duling Hall, Jackson, MS

3/1 – The Soundry, Columbia, MD

3/2 – Havana New Hope, New Hope, PA