Listen to Ann Wilson’s Cover of Lesley Gore’s ‘You Don’t Own Me’

Ann Wilson has released the second single from her upcoming album Immortal -- a cover of Lesley Gore's 1963 hit "You Don't Own Me."

"I think that song has come to be way more universal now," Wilson told Billboard , where the song premiered. "It could be the anthem of anyone who wants respect, anyone at all, not just women. I think we're in a time where we're having a discourse now as a culture about who people really are and how it's important to accept people, and so I thought the song really fits. I think it's really meaningful in today's world."

Wilson brought in Warren Haynes to contribute lead guitar to the song because, as she said, she "wanted to rock it up, make it really heavy."

You can check it out below.

Immortal features 10 cover songs -- including the first single, a version of Audioslave 's " I Am the Highway " -- that pay tribute to artists who've died in recent years. Haynes also contributes guitar to Tom Petty 's "Luna."

Wilson is currently opening for Jeff Beck and Paul Rodgers on the Stars Align tour, which runs through the end of the month -- just in time for Immortal 's release on Sept. 14. While there doesn't seem to be any rush for either her or her sister Nancy to return to Heart , Wilson swears the internal problems they faced last year are behind them.

"Right now Nancy's working with her band, Roadcase Royale , and I'm doing my thing, and we don't have any deadlines for Heart that I can talk about," Wilson said. "Contrary to urban myth, there's no feud between Nancy and I. We're talking. We're sisters, so everything's good there. We just wanted to get out and stretch our wings, and we're loving that. When the time is right, we'll get back together and do something again."