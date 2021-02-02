Stay Off Of Utica And Rome Roads If Possible

With the winter weather adding plenty of snow to the roads in Central New York, state police are advising those who can stay home, to stay home.

The New York State Police will be out across the region checking all major routes of travel to ensure that motorists are as safe as possible. The State Police need your assistance to make this possible. They provided these simple requests this morning:

1) Motorists traveling in areas impacted by the snow are asked to leave with extra time to make a slow and careful drive to your destination.

2) Take into consideration snow accumulation on the roads, the current snowfall rate, the wind, and visibility.

3) Use your best judgment to determine if driving is prudent.

If you do need to travel, New York State Troopers are ready to assist the public with members on standby with snowmobiles, and ATV's, patrolling the main roads and back roads checking for stranded motorists.

Winter Storm Warning Through 7PM 2/2/2021

The National Weather Service out of Binghamton has issued a Winter Storm Warning for parts of Central New York through 7PM on 2/2/2021. This is for Otsego, Chenango, Madison and Southern Oneida counties.

Plan on slippery road conditions. Areas of blowing snow could significantly reduce visibility. Heavy snow with snowfall rates of 1 to 2 inches per hour at times will continue across the area early this morning. The snow will gradually become lighter late this

morning into this afternoon.