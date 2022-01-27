There are many amazing foods and products made right here in Upstate New York. Some we know of by heart, but others we might not even be aware of. Here's another one you can add to your list.

What's everyone's favorite dessert topping any time of the year? Cool Whip of course! Now owned by Kraft Heinz, Cool Whip is ranked as the most consumed and bought whipped topping brand in the United States. It's hard to not pick Cool Whip when you're thinking of something to top off your favorite dessert. What's even "cool-er" is that it's made in our region.

Birds Eye, which was originally a division of General Foods, introduced Cool Whip back in 1966. It was created by a food scientist named William A. Mitchell. He was a chemist with General Mills that was also responsible for creating Jell-O, Tang, and Pop Rocks. Besides creating food, Mitchell also worked for Eastman Kodak Co. for a while. There he helped discover how to develop the color green. Mitchell later retired in 1976 and sadly passed away in 2004.

Cool Whip itself is actually manufactured in Avon, New York in Livingston County. There the product is developed for markets in America and Canada. With over 400 people employed, the plant remains as the county's largest private-sector employer.

After over half a century, Cool Whip still remains the most popular whipped topping brand in the nation. Who came in second? That would be Reddi-wip, a commonly used whipped cream from an aerosol can.